Bees attack MLA, cadre at a ‘yagam’ for CM’s health

Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Ambur and a few cadre of the AIADMK were stung by a swarm of honey bees during a special “yagam” at a temple near Omarabad on Thursday.

The AIADMK party members organised a ‘yagam’ for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Sakthi Mariamman Koil at Vadacheri near Omarabad. MLAs of Ambur R. Balasubramani and Gudiyatham Jayanthi Padmanabhan participated. Sources in the party said there were a number of beehives on a tree in the temple. The smoke from the “yagam” disturbed the bees. Mr. Balasubramani and other members were stung by the bees.