Be prepared to face monsoon: Official

All departments must be ready to meet any emergency situation during the north east monsoon in Tiruvarur district, Social Welfare Secretary and Monitoring Officer for the district, K. Manivasan told officials at a review meeting here on Wednesday.

He said that presentations by officials revealed that adequate preparations had been made.

The Public Works Department must keep ready enough sand bags for plugging breaches, empty gunny bags for moving them to vulnerable places, casuarina poles while the Revenue Department should identify safe spots to relocate people evacuated from waterlogged localities.

The Health Department should keep oxygen cylinders and other essentials in case of water logging or flooding of hospital premises and ensure public hygiene and proper sanitation. The public health centres should have enough medicines and drugs.

He urged officials to concentrate on all 212 spots that had a history of adverse monsoon effect.

The PWD must ensure that desilting and dredging were carried out immediately to clear clogged and chocked channels and waterways. It was an important pre-requisite to meet monsoon demands. He enquired with officials about essentials to be routed through the public distribution system. The Fire and Rescue Department personnel should be prepared to launch themselves into situations at short notice.

Dr. Manivasan inspected the ongoing desilting and deweeding operations in water courses, cleaning of vents and culverts, removal of shoals in the Odambokki river and construction of Chief Minister’s Solar Power Green House Scheme units.

Collector L. Nirmal Raj, District Revenue Officer T. Mohanraj, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, R. Thiyagarajan, Joint Director of Agriculture Mayilvahanan, Senior Regional Manager, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, Alagirisamy were present.