Banks find it tough to handle waiting customers

A large number of people continued to throng banks in rural and semi-rural areas in the district to exchange the old high value denomination notes on Friday.
Bank officials had a tough time in exchanging the currencies from the customers.
At the branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Mayiladuthurai, police personnel had to be pressed into service for regulating the queue of customers, mostly women.
Time consuming
The process involved sometime, as the bank employees had to carefully verify each and every form before exchanging old currencies.
Several women were seen standing in the queue for about three hours since 10 a.m.
An official said that women had queued up in front of the banks of nationalised banks as early as 7 a.m. with a view to avoiding delay in exchanging their cash.
Many Automated Teller Machines remained closed in Mayiladuthurai and the cash in some was exhausted within a few hours in the morning.
Heavy rush was witnessed in Pudukottai too.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor