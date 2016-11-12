Banks find it tough to handle waiting customers

A large number of people continued to throng banks in rural and semi-rural areas in the district to exchange the old high value denomination notes on Friday.

Bank officials had a tough time in exchanging the currencies from the customers.

At the branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Mayiladuthurai, police personnel had to be pressed into service for regulating the queue of customers, mostly women.

Time consuming

The process involved sometime, as the bank employees had to carefully verify each and every form before exchanging old currencies.

Several women were seen standing in the queue for about three hours since 10 a.m.

An official said that women had queued up in front of the banks of nationalised banks as early as 7 a.m. with a view to avoiding delay in exchanging their cash.

Many Automated Teller Machines remained closed in Mayiladuthurai and the cash in some was exhausted within a few hours in the morning.

Heavy rush was witnessed in Pudukottai too.