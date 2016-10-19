Tamil Nadu

Bangladesh team visits Academy of Prisons

Gift from Dhaka:Colonel Iqbal Hasan, Additional Inspector General of Prisons, Bangladesh, handing over a bag made by Bangladesh prisoners to a prison officer at the inauguration of a lifestyle management course at the Academy of Prisons and Correctional Administration on Tuesday.— Photo : C. Venkatachalapathy

After a 3-day visit, team plans to take back learnings and set up similar academy at home

A team of prison officials from Bangladesh are on a visit to Academy of Prisons and Correctional Administration (APCA) here to learn about the academy and set up a similar one back home.

The nine-member team, headed by Colonel Iqbal Hasan, Additional Inspector General of Prisons, Bangladesh, has been in the Fort city for three days from Monday. The team from the Bangladesh prisons department and Home Ministry includes a Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, jailors and superintendents.

“We are here to gather experience from APCA. We are establishing a prison academy at Bangladesh, so we want to gain knowledge and experience from APCA. We are planning for basic training programme, refresher courses, psychological and lifestyle management courses for our prison officers,” Mr. Hasan told reporters on Tuesday.

Bangladesh has 68 prisons, with close to 15,000 prison staff and nearly 80,000 prisoners, he mentioned.

He added that the government had allotted the space and fund for constructing the building for the academy. “Before we establish the building, we want to take help for planning the structure and curriculum for the academy. Both the countries follow the same jail code, that of the British,” he noted.

M.R. Ahmed, director of APCA, said that he had already visited Bangladesh thrice to train prison officers there.

