Bandh, rail roko and rally. Pro-jallikattu protests get bigger

Even as the Centre and State governments decided to take the ordinance route to pave way for jallikattu event, protesters intensified their stir.

Liquor shops across Tamil Nadu, barring Chennai and Thiruvallur, were reopened on May 16, 2020 after the Supreme Court stayed a Madras High Court order against running liquor shops at the time of COVID-19 pandemic. Photo shows a tippler displaying his purchase after standing in sepentine queue at Uthukadu village in Kancheepuram district.

In pictures: TASMAC reopens in Tamil Nadu with regulations

The Koyambedu vegetable and fruit market was packed with customers on April 25, Saturday, as people rushed to stock up essentials ahead of the 4-day-long lockdown.

In pictures | Markets in Tamil Nadu see huge crowds ahead of complete lockdown

Emden wrecked off North Keeling Island, west of Australia, in November 1914.

How German cruiser ‘Emden’ struck terror in the heart of the British Empire, and became a Tamil word

The protest against CAA/NCR/NPR at Chepauk, Chennai.

Anti-CAA protests rock Tamil Nadu

Strings attached: An expensive veena is carved out of a single piece of wood from a jackfruit tree. In lower-priced versions the pot and stem are made from two pieces of wood and joined together. Rajasekar, 70, a fourth generation veena-maker at work on a top-end veena.

Behind the sound of music that wafts through air in Thanjavur’s Narasingapettai

Under the arc lights: The newly added spotlights add lustre to the Five Chariots sculptures at the world heritage site of Mamallapuram, some 60 km of Chennai. The informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held in the town has lend a new aura to the site with more visitors pouring in from far and wide.

A Xi change | Mamallapuram gets a second wind

