Tamil Nadu

Bail plea dismissed

Tirunelveli District Principal Sessions Court Judge, K. Rajasekar on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of the three accused, including A. Hari Nadar, a supporter of AIADMK’s expelled Rajya Sabha member L. Sasikala Pushpa, in a case concerning attack on a lawyer’s house in Thisayanvilai on October 11.

The lawyer was said to have appeared for a case against the Rajya Sabha MP. In the wake of the incident, Thisayanvilai police had filed a case under Sections 147, 148, 448 and Section 3 of The Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.

A. Hari Nadar (36), state coordinator, Nadar Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam along with his friend G. Chithirai Kumar (42) were arrested on October 16. Later, Ramalingam was arrested in connection with the incident.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 6:11:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Bail-plea-dismissed/article16079319.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY