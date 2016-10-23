Bail plea dismissed

Tirunelveli District Principal Sessions Court Judge, K. Rajasekar on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of the three accused, including A. Hari Nadar, a supporter of AIADMK’s expelled Rajya Sabha member L. Sasikala Pushpa, in a case concerning attack on a lawyer’s house in Thisayanvilai on October 11.
The lawyer was said to have appeared for a case against the Rajya Sabha MP. In the wake of the incident, Thisayanvilai police had filed a case under Sections 147, 148, 448 and Section 3 of The Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.
A. Hari Nadar (36), state coordinator, Nadar Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam along with his friend G. Chithirai Kumar (42) were arrested on October 16. Later, Ramalingam was arrested in connection with the incident.
