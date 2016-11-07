Bad roads: DYFI cadre stage novel agitation

Cadre of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) resorted to a novel agitation by planting sapling in a pothole on Kumar Nagar-Chamundipuram road in the city to draw the attention of the officials to the problem.

Patchwork

“We planted the sapling on Saturday night after a motorcycle rider fell down while crossing the pothole. The roads in the nearby areas too have been bad but the officials are showing little interest to repair it”, said C. Nandagopal, district president of DYFI. Following the protest, the officials concerned carried out patchwork and then assured on Sunday that the repair works would be taken up soon.

Water stagnation

The DYFI men also took up another issue that of water stagnation at Murungapalayam in Corporation Ward 12 and solved the same by desilting the main drains in the locality.

The water was stagnating as the drains were not cleared for long, they said.