BSNL reconnection mela today

The Nagercoil Telecom District of the BSNL

has announced a special reconnection mela on

November 16, said a release here on Tuesday.

The reconnection mela will be held in Nagercoil , Kanyakumari, Thuckalay, Kulasekharam and Marthandam Customer Service Centres (CSCs) for landline and broadband customers whose services are temporarily disconnected.

Customers have been asked

to avail the opportunity.

Eligible rebates and discounts will be provided to the customers in the mela.

BSNL accounts team will be available at the mela locations for spot decision and settlement of outstanding dues for facilitating the reconnections.

In tune with the Centre’s decision to extend the exchange of invalidated currencies till November 24, the BSNL too decided to extend the same to its customers. Customers can settle their dues in old Rs 500 and Rs. 1000 denominations.

For registration of the new schemes at the door steps of the customer contact 04652-279666 ( Nagercoil area) , 04651-253400 (Thuckalay area) and 04651-271300 (Kuzhithurai area), the release added.