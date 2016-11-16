BSNL reconnection mela today

The Nagercoil Telecom District of the BSNL
has announced a special reconnection mela on
November 16, said a release here on Tuesday.
The reconnection mela will be held in Nagercoil , Kanyakumari, Thuckalay, Kulasekharam and Marthandam Customer Service Centres (CSCs) for landline and broadband customers whose services are temporarily disconnected.
Customers have been asked
to avail the opportunity.
Eligible rebates and discounts will be provided to the customers in the mela.
BSNL accounts team will be available at the mela locations for spot decision and settlement of outstanding dues for facilitating the reconnections.
In tune with the Centre’s decision to extend the exchange of invalidated currencies till November 24, the BSNL too decided to extend the same to its customers. Customers can settle their dues in old Rs 500 and Rs. 1000 denominations.
For registration of the new schemes at the door steps of the customer contact 04652-279666 ( Nagercoil area) , 04651-253400 (Thuckalay area) and 04651-271300 (Kuzhithurai area), the release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor