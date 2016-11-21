Tamil Nadu

BMRCI sets up panel to probe harassment charge

Nursing professor attempted suicide alleging harassment from senior colleague

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMRCI) has set up a three-member committee of doctors to probe the allegation of harassment by a nursing professor who attempted suicide on the institute premises recently.

Though the incident occurred on November 16, it came to light on Saturday when the Victoria Hospital police took a written statement from Mamata Veerabhadrappa (40), who had attempted to hang herself.



Saved

She was saved by students who heard the chair falling in the chambers and rushed in to enquire. Mamata was admitted immediately to the hospital and is said to be out of danger at the intensive care unit. In her suicide note, Mamata has accused an assistant professor of harassing and humiliating her in front of colleagues and students.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Mar 22, 2020 8:27:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/BMRCI-sets-up-panel-to-probe-harassment-charge/article16670055.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY