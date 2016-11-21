BMRCI sets up panel to probe harassment charge

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMRCI) has set up a three-member committee of doctors to probe the allegation of harassment by a nursing professor who attempted suicide on the institute premises recently.

Though the incident occurred on November 16, it came to light on Saturday when the Victoria Hospital police took a written statement from Mamata Veerabhadrappa (40), who had attempted to hang herself.

She was saved by students who heard the chair falling in the chambers and rushed in to enquire. Mamata was admitted immediately to the hospital and is said to be out of danger at the intensive care unit. In her suicide note, Mamata has accused an assistant professor of harassing and humiliating her in front of colleagues and students.