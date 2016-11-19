BJP’s signature campaign supporting Enayam port

The Kanniyakumari district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party will undertake a signature campaign in support of the Enayam International Container Transhipment Terminal (EICTT), said its district president Muthukumar here on Friday.
Addressing reporters, Mr. S. Muthukrishnan said that the party would undertake a signature campaign in 2000 places across the district on Sunday. Apart from this, the party is also planning to distribute pamphlets explaining the dream project to the people titled ``Development for the People’’, he added.
EICTT, is a major project at a whopping cost of Rs. 28,000-crore that the district has bagged from the union government, he added.
Mr. Muthukrishnan alleged that attempts were being made to divert the attention of the district fishermen by stating that the project would affect their livelihood. He said apart from attracting new investments in various departments, the port would trigger development of the fisheries sector in the region. Two Congress MLAs J.G. Prince of Colachel, S. Rajesh Kumar of Killiyoor and a DMK MLA T. Mano Thangaraj of Padmanabhapuram were opposing the project, he added.
Mr. Muthukrishnan also condemned those putting a roadblock for the Rs. 2400-crore four-way expansion project of the National Highways in the district in the name of social activists, he said.
BJP State vice president M.R. Gandhi and others were also present.
