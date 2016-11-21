An user awareness session on Mendeley, a reference management software to assist researchers, was held recently at Dr. T.P.M. Library in Madurai Kamaraj University. Shubhra Dutta, Customer Consultant (Core Content), Elsevier, the resource person, explained the features of the tool and how it helped in improving the productivity and efficiency of researchers.

She said that the tool helped the researchers to manage, read and annotate their research work in one place and to collaborate easily with other researchers.

Ms. Dutta also gave a demonstration on ScienceDirect, a subscription-based platform providing access to database of scientific and medical research, which has been made available to select Indian universities through University Grants Commission’s INFLIBNET Centre.

The session was attended by research scholars and faculty members from various disciplines of MKU. B. Suresh, University Librarian, organised the training with guidance from P. Vijayan, Registrar in-charge of MKU.

Recognition for school

Holy Cross Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, Thoothukudi, has been conferred with the title, ‘Pride of Catholic Church,’ on November 13 by Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) Office for Education and Culture, New Delhi, and Tamil Nadu Catholic Educational Association, Chennai.

Rev. Sr. Nirmala, Headmistress, said the school was selected on the basis of compliance with quality assessment on ‘All India Catholic Education Policy’ on various parameters, including educational excellence, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, student support services, faculty, infrastructure, eco-friendly environment, value-based education ,faith formation strategy for catholic students and moral instructional classes for non-Catholics.

The Headmistress said this award was the fruit of dedication and hard work of the pioneers, the ‘Sisters of The Cross’, teaching and non-teaching staff and students over the years who contributed their might to the mission. ‘The school having traversed 110 years for the cause of education aims at providing students with an all-round formation to imbibe in them such values much needed in the world today,” the Headmistress said.

MoU signed

The 123-year-old Scott Christian College in Nagercoil signed a memorandum of understanding with 200-year-old CMS College in Kottayam in teaching, learning, conduct of examinations and evaluation processe.

The MoU was signed by secretary of Scott Christian College C. Robert Bruce and Principal of CMS College Roy Daniel in the presence of the Bishop of Kanyakumari Diocese Rt. Rev. G. Devakadasham, Principal of SCC M. Edwin Gnanadhas, Controller of Examinations J.R.V. Edward, Assistant Controllers C. James and G. Allen Gnanaraj.

Winners of athletic championship

Students of Kalyani Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Sakkudi near Madurai participated in the Madurai divisional-level athletic competitions conducted at Race Course Stadium on November 3. K. Nivin kumar won the 1st place in discus throw in the Under-17 category and was selected for State-level competitions. In the under-14 category, M. Surya Moorthy and S. Steffi won the 3rd place in long jump for boys and girls respectively. Managing trustee P. Tiruppathi, Correspondent P. Gopalakrishnan, Prinicipal S. Venketalakshmi and PET masters N. Ponmani and M.P. Muneeshwaran congratulated the winners.

One-day camp

A one-day personality development camp was organised by the women cell of Saiva Bhanu Kashtriya College, Aruppukottai, on October 4. College secretary P. Sankarasekaran and Principal N. Muthuselvan offered felicitations. R. Seethalakshmi, Associate Professor of Maths, made the arrangements and welcomed the gathering. S. Petchiappan, District Co-ordinator of Vivekanda Kendra, conducted the camp. As many as 65 girls took part in the camp. Elamathi, Assistant Professor of Physics and Packiaraji, Head, Department of Commerce, (CA), participated in the camp which was held under the guidance of M.V.A.M. Suthagar, president of S.B.K. Educational agency.

Science exhibition

WISDOM XPLORER 2K16, a science exhibition, was conducted at S.E.V. Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Narayanapuram, Madurai on November 11. Students from various schools displayed innovative projects under topics such as Lights, Electricity, Electromagnetic Power, Save Environment, Solar Energy, Wind Energy and Human Anatomy. The evaluation was done by three judges — Jessis Jeyakaran (Retd.) of O.C.P.M. Higher Secondary School, Suryakumar (Retd.,) and Uthaman (Retd.,) of American College. Prizes were distributed to the winners.