Awareness of solid waste management created

An awareness programme was launched at Sethur village near here on Sunday creating awareness of solid waste management.

P. Parthiban, District Collector, conducted a door-to-door campaign and distributed pamphlets to the women residents explaining the segregation of bio-degradable and bio-non-degradable waste materials.

He informed them that the members of self-help groups would visit each and every ward in the village and collect the garbage.

Revathy, Block Development Officer, who accompanied the Collector, sought their cooperation.

Earlier, he participated in the gram sabha meeting and appealed to the people to construct individual household toilets. He assured the villagers that steps would be taken to provide work for balance period of term under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme.

Women complained that they had been given job only for 32 days against 100 days under the scheme.