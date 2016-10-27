Tamil Nadu

Attack on fisherman alleged; fishing suspended

Fishermen of mechanised boats struck work on Wednesday condemning the alleged attack on Soosaiah, a fisherman of Thoothukudi, by a few traders at Thoothukudi fishing harbour.

The normal routine at sea was affected as a fleet of over 200 mechanised boats remained moored along the wharf at the harbour.

K. Johnson, president, Thoothukudi Fishermen Labourers’ Association, said the incident occurred on Monday night when Soosaiah accidentally hit a trader of Punnaikayal while walking inside the harbour.

Irked over it, three traders of Punnaikayal allegedly assaulted Soosaiah, who was admitted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

Hence, the fishermen of mechanized boats unanimously decided to strike work urging the authorities to ensure safety for them. The association also submitted petition to Assistant Superintendent of Police S. Selva Nagarathinam to ensure safety for the fishermen at the harbour.

