Artificial kidney a possibility by end of decade

CHENNAI: By the end of the decade it may not be necessary to wait for a cadaveric kidney or a donor for a renal transplant. Then, it might b possible to have an artificial device that would take over the function of the kidney.

Research in this regard has been on for the past 15 years and indications are that by end-2017, the device would be tested for its safety on patients. A clinical trial would involve not more than a dozen patients, said Shuvo Roy, researcher from the University of California, San Francisco.

Dr. Roy, who delivered the Mrs. Malathi VenkatesanTANKER Foundation memorial lecture on Wednesday, spoke about the device and how it evolved.

The device is designed in such a way that it would not only carry out the job of a dialysis machine but cell membrane from a cadaveric kidney injected along with the device would ensure a continuous supply of nutrition is available. The device not only dispenses with dialysis but also helps maintain the health of the patient. It also does not require anti-coagulant drugs.

A bioengineer, Dr. Roy said though kidney failure affects only 0.1% of the population in the United States but consumes around 7% of the national budget, that is US$ 33 billion. Given this scenario, and the fact that the safety test and the efficacy test are yet to be done he said it is difficult to speculate over the price of the device. Yet, it would, be a boon as the cost of the device could be either as much as or lower than a renal transplant. And dialysis is three times more expensive than transplant.

While the safety test would be done on not less than a dozen patients the efficacy test would require at least 100 patients. “We envision safety test next year and the efficacy test probably in three years and that would be the proof of the product,” he said.

The shelf life of the device would depend on the data that would be generated during the efficacy test. Even if the device lasts one or two years, easy access to a replacement would have to be ensured, he added.

Sowmya Swaminathan, secretary, Department of Medical Research said in India at least 1% of the population suffers from end stage renal disease. She said Indian start-up companies could collaborate to manufacture the device for the country’s requirement.

At the TANKER Foundation’s 24th annual charity and awards function, awards were given away in various categories.