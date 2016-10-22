Arrests not a way to check rumour mongering: NHRC

Arresting those spreading rumours about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s health, as the police in that State have done recently, “may not be the answer”, National Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice (retd.) H.L. Dattu said here on Friday.

Ms. Jayalalithaa has been undergoing treatment in a Chennai hospital since September 22. On October 10, the Chennai police arrested two people for spreading false information online about her health, and on October 14, the Coimbatore police arrested two for ‘mocking’ the Chief Minister’s condition.

Addressing mediapersons here on the NHRC’s foundation day, Justice Dattu was asked whether the reaction of the Tamil Nadu authorities towards those questioning the Chief Minister’s health was over the top.

“As far as the punishment is concerned, even if it is under 500 or 505 [sections of the Indian Penal Code], arrest may not be the answer. People have freedom to express,” he said, referring to the provisions pertaining to defamation and public mischief. He went on to add: “In a very recent decision, the Supreme Court upheld this fundamental right once again. Therefore, arrest may not be the answer. There are other avenues to check rumour mongering.”

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister remains admitted at Apollo Hospital in Chennai.

