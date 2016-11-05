Arrangements made for TNPSC exam

Elaborate arrangements have been made for conducting the TNPSC Group IV exam in the district on November 6. A total of 32,785 candidates are expected to appear, said Collector N. Venkatachalam.

Addressing a meeting with officials at the Collectorate here on Friday, he said that 123 centres will be set up in 105 schools and college buildings in five blocks in the district. Transparency will be ensured in conducting the exam, he added.

Twenty four flying squads, 123 chief supervisors, 32 special supervisors, 39 supervisors, 10 special surveillance supervisors and 1,641 room supervising staff would monitor the exam.

Besides, 105 police and 104 videographers would be deployed to ensure adequate protection at all the examination centres and to ensure transparency, he added.

The exam will commence at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. Candidates should not bring mobile phones to the hall. All candidates would be allowed to enter the hall through a single entrance only on production of hall ticket at the entrance, he pointed out.

The TNPSC exam is being be held for filling up 5,451 posts in various departments in the State.