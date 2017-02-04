Arrangements in place for consecration

As many as 1,780 special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai for the consecration of Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple on February 6.

A total of 1,315 TNSTC buses from Villupuram division, 264 buses of other divisions and 201 private buses will be making 5,003 trips from different towns of the State, a release from the District Collectorate said.

The release said a proposal for three special trains has been sent to the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi.

Sprinklers and rain guns will be used in four main gopurams to spray holy water on devotees. Galleries have been set up on the terraces of madapalli, the old HR&CE office and 1,000-pillared mandapam to enable VIP devotees to witness kumbhabishekam.

The Postal department would be releasing a commemorative cover. The Police department says that it would deploy 4,050 personnel for security purpose. Three Inspectors General of police, 16 Superintendents of Police would be leading the force on the ground. The department has also planned to set up 17 ‘May I Help You’ booths, 25 watch towers and 16 car parking lots.

Commandos would be stationed near the yagasalai on the temple premises. As many as 35 closed-circuit cameras with a 360-degree view would be monitoring the crowd in the temple. A total of 85 drinking water outlets have been arranged in the temple. The administration expects 25 lakh devotees to participate in the festival.

Insurance policy

The temple administration has purchased an accident insurance policy from the National Insurance Company by paying a premium of ₹ 64,170, which would cover compensation to be paid in case of untoward incidents during the festival.