Architects question its aesthetics

The steel flyover will not gel well with urban aesthetics and will only look ugly and industrial, lament leading architects.

“Any flyover cuts the line of vision and stands out in urban aesthetics. Concrete allows itself to be designed along the curves and road contours, which will look aesthetically beautiful. But in a steel flyover, the linear form of steel will remain with thousands of joints making it look very industrial. The surface will fade unequally depending on exposure to sunlight, leaving visual imperfections,” says Prof. Sathya Prakash Varanasi, leading architect and convenor, INTACH, Bengaluru. Naresh Narasimhan, another leading architect and part of Citizens for Bengaluru, said that aesthetically a steel flyover may not look good.

“There are multiple flyovers, up and down ramps at the crucial Chalukya junction, that will ruin the look of the area. We are planning to take legislators on a guided tour of their backyard to show them how it would probably look like,” said Prakash Belwadi, of Citizens for Bengaluru.

