Antique statuette seized

An antique ‘Deepalakshmi bronze statuette’ was seized by the Coonoor police from a furniture shop near Bedford along Coonoor-Kotagiri Road on Wednesday.

Gift

The 3-foot-long figurine was seized by the police, who invoked Section 102 of the Code for Criminal Procedure (Power of police officer to seize certain property). The owner of the shop told the police that a foreign national had gifted the artefact to him.

The police received a tip-off about the presence of the artefact and seized it.

A police official said that the owner had no documents to prove its ownership.

“He told us that he would give us certification proving its ownership soon,” the official added.

ASI response

The police will send a report to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) who would date the artefact and check whether it had been smuggled.

“Based on the ASI’s response, we will take action against whomsoever it is necessary,” the police official said.