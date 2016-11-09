Another anguished farmer dies in delta region

: Yet another farmer, one among the thousands worried over the fate of their standing samba crop in the Cauvery delta region, died on Tuesday.

Navaneetha Krishnan (60) of Keezha Kavalakudi village in Nagapattinam district died at his house reportedly due to cardiac arrest but not before sharing his concern with family members over the samba paddy nursery which he could not save for want of adequate water.

Krishnan had raised samba paddy nurseries on a portion of his 2.5 acre plot of wetland and had planned to transplant them on to the full field last fortnight itself. However, he could not transplant them for want of adequate water, and for the past few days, he was discussing the worsening condition of the nursery crop that had started to wither.

Navaneetha Krishnan’s death comes on top of the demise of three other farmers in the past few days adding to the gloom in the region.