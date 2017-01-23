Tamil Nadu

All south-bound trains to run as per schedule

The earlier press release issued on Monday on cancellation/diversion of trains stands cancelled, Railway PRO, Madurai communicated later in the evening.

As the agitation has been called off by the jallikattu protesters, all South-bound trains will run as per schedule in the normal route with immediate effect, he informed.

