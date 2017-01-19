Air Fest at Sulur draws good crowd

More than 3,000 people thronged the Air Force Station at Sulur here on Wednesday to witness the aircraft display at Air Fest conducted by Indian Air Force (IAF).

Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the fest gave an opportunity for students and the general public to know about various aircraft and sophisticated equipment used by the force. It also provided an insight into the spirit with which the men and women in blue strove against all odds to live up to the motto of the IAF -- Indian Air Force ‘Nabham Sparsham Deeptam’ (‘Touch the Sky with Glory).

A stall set up at the venue for the students of various schools and colleges provided information to students about the career opportunities in the force. Screening of videos on various operations and the might of the country’s air power was held.

The Air Fest also highlighted the contribution by IAF personnel from Air Force Station Sulur, including their peace time work in relief and rescue operations during major disasters. The organisers also explained how the transport fleet at Sulur regularly ferried relief supplies such as food, water, medicines, warm clothing to flood-hit areas.