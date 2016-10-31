Tamil Nadu

Air Engagements Oct 31 Monday

ARUPPUKKOTTAI

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Meera Hospital, 7 p.m.

BATLAGUNDU

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Annai Velankanni Church, Madurai Road, 6 p.m.

VIRUDHUNAGAR

Virudhunagar Hindu Nadargal Devasthanam: Kantha sashti festival, Special puja and procession of deity, Virudhunagar, 7 p.m.

SIVAKASI

Thiruppugazh Sangam: Kantha sasthi festival, Bhajan, Coronation Colony Thirugnanasambandar Sabai, 5 p.m.; Discourse on ‘Murugan Thiru Avatharam’ by Desa Mangaiyarkarasi, 6 p.m.

