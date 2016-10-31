Air Engagements Oct 31 Monday

ARUPPUKKOTTAI
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Meera Hospital, 7 p.m.
BATLAGUNDU
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Annai Velankanni Church, Madurai Road, 6 p.m.
VIRUDHUNAGAR
Virudhunagar Hindu Nadargal Devasthanam: Kantha sashti festival, Special puja and procession of deity, Virudhunagar, 7 p.m.
SIVAKASI
Thiruppugazh Sangam: Kantha sasthi festival, Bhajan, Coronation Colony Thirugnanasambandar Sabai, 5 p.m.; Discourse on ‘Murugan Thiru Avatharam’ by Desa Mangaiyarkarasi, 6 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor