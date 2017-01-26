Action will be taken against police if they were wrong: Top officers

Denying all allegations of police excesses during the violence that rocked the city on Monday, top officers of the city police on Wednesday categorically said the police force had exercised maximum restraint during the escalation of violence and tension in the city. They said action will be initiated against the police personnel if it emerges that they indulged in excesses during in an internal enquiry.

The City Police Commissioner (COP) S. George told The Hindu, “We exercised maximum restraint all along... There are videos and pictures [that portray] as if police personnel indulged in violence. We will investigate this, and if true, we will take action against such personnel. Our system will not allow that kind of excess.”

Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) S.N. Seshasai flanked by Deputy Comissioners of Police V.Balakrishanan and R.Sudhakar told reporters here, “We have exercised maximum restraint when the agitation of jallikattu supporters escalated into violence. Our men were not even armed with lathis initially, when a group of anti-social elements pelted stones on us.”

To a question on video footage of police personnel setting fire to vehicles and huts, Mr. Seshasai said, “ It is an aberration. Whoever has committed such an act, we will take action against them if they are proven guilty in our enquiry. Any high-handedness will dealt with as per law. There is no doubt.”

Narrating the entire sequence of events that led to violence, the officers said originally the agitators were cooperating well with the police from the beginning. After some anti-social and anti-nationals entered the agitation, it took a different direction, they claimed.

The police officers said that the police did not intend to evict agitators forcefully. Explaining the reason behind the eviction of protesters, the Additional Commissioner of Police said certain elements among agitators wanted to paralyse government and were hell-bent to sabotage Republic Day celebrations. Such elements were getting tacit support from persons who were living in Nadukuppam and Ice House areas.

“As there was repeated stone throwing, and many petrol bombs were thrown by the anti-social elements on Dr. Besant Road and other roads, our personnel wielded lathis and chased them. Our women constables in Ice House Police Station were screaming over walkie-talkies after miscreants set fire outside the station. Our men were abused by miscreants who supported vandals. Hence we had to use force”, said the officers.