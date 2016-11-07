About 80 p.c. of registered candidates turn up for exam

A total of 41,809 candidates accounting for 79.76 per cent of 52,417 aspirants appeared for Group IV written exam at 115 centres in the district.

Erode block had the largest number of 34 centres functioning out of schools. The least were in Kodumudi and Modakurichi blocks with seven an;d six centres respectively.

District Collector S. Prabakar visited Kavindapadi and Kumalankuttai centres for inspection.

Officials in the cadre of Deputy Collector headed 16 flying squads.

Thirty-one mobile teams were entrusted with the tasks of distributing question papers and collecting answer scripts.

In Salem , a total of 71,514 candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission examinations held in various centres across the district on Sunday.

A total of 88,973 candidates had received the hall tickets, of which 17,459 men and women did not turn up for the examinations.

The District Collector V. Sampath, accompanied by E. Loganathan, senior officer of the TNPSC visited four centres including the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Kannakurichi and Nasarath Girls HSS, Yercaud and monitored the smooth holding of the examinations.

According to the Collector, the examinations were held in 300 examination halls in 198 centres spread over in Salem city and other major towns.

A total of 300 chief supervisors were in charge of the examinations, and 28 flying squads led by officials in the rank of deputy collectors visited various centre to check mal-practices. Besides, three special flying squads were also pressed into service.

The entire examination process was videographed and TNSTC operated special buses to the examination centres.

In Namakkal , a total of 38,809 of the 48,544 candidates who had received the hall tickets, appeared for the examinations in 163 centres in Namakkal, Rasipuram, Senthamangalam, Tiruchengode and Paramathivelur centres in the district. A total of 9,735 candidates did not appear for the examinations.

M. Asia Mariam, District Collector, inspected the holding of the examinations in Vivekananda College for Women in Tiruchengode town. Twenty-five flying squads visited the centres and ensured free and fair examinations.