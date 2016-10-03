AIADMK councillor’s husband found dead

A former Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) functionary and husband of an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) councillor was found dead in Coonoor on Sunday morning.

K. Subramani (45) was residing with his wife S. Malar (41) at Kanni Mariamman Kovil Street in Coonoor. His body was found in the area with strangulation marks on neck and an injury on his leg on Sunday morning. Councillor Malar, who recently left DMDK to join AIADMK, is to contest the local body polls from Ward 19 of Coonoor Municipality. The Coonoor Town Police have registered a case of murder. Speaking to The Hindu , The Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police, Murali Rambha, said that the police had identified suspects and are interrogating them. “We are probing all angles into the murder, including whether there could have been a political motive,” he said.

