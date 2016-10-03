AIADMK councillor’s husband found dead

A former Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) functionary and husband of an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) councillor was found dead in Coonoor on Sunday morning.
K. Subramani (45) was residing with his wife S. Malar (41) at Kanni Mariamman Kovil Street in Coonoor. His body was found in the area with strangulation marks on neck and an injury on his leg on Sunday morning. Councillor Malar, who recently left DMDK to join AIADMK, is to contest the local body polls from Ward 19 of Coonoor Municipality. The Coonoor Town Police have registered a case of murder. Speaking to The Hindu , The Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police, Murali Rambha, said that the police had identified suspects and are interrogating them. “We are probing all angles into the murder, including whether there could have been a political motive,” he said.
Subramani’s body
was found with strangulation marks on neck and an
injury on his leg
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism