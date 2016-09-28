AIADMK candidates in Erode file papers

AIADMK candidates filed nominations for all 60 wards in the corporation at six places on Tuesday.
Sitting Deputy Mayor K.C. Palanichamy filed nominations at the office of Zone 1 at Suriyampalayam along with the first zone chairman Muniappan and other candidates in wards 1 to 10. Kalaiarasu, son of Erode East MLA Thennarasu, submitted nomination papers for contesting in the 15th ward along with sitting second zone chairman Kesavamoorthy and other candidates in wards 11 to 20 at Zone II Office.
The candidate for 32nd ward Manoharan and others in wards 31 to 40 filed nominations in the third zone office at Soorampatti. Candidates for wards 41 to 50 filed nominations at the corporation office, and those for wards 51 to 60 at Kasipalayam Zone Four office.
