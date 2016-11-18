AIADMK MPs meet Modi over TN fishermen attack

A day after two fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were injured after they were allegedly attacked by Sri Lankan Navy, AIADMK MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and urged him to summon the Sri Lankan High Commissioner and convey strong protest against the incident. “It is ironical that this incident has occurred just days after the talks between the fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, meant to find ways and means to enable the fishermen of both the sides to fish in a harmonious and peace manner, were held,” the memorandum, which was released by the party to the media houses, stated.

Referring to the recent high level ministerial meeting between the Indian and Sri Lankan sides, where it was agreed to resolve the issue through talks and the Wednesday incident, the party MPs further urged, "Clearly, the response from the Indian side to the incident has to be immediate and effective."

Contending that the incident has shocked the fishermen community in Tamil Nadu, the memorandum stated, "we expect the government of India will act immediately and strongly in response."

The memorandum also referred to a plea pending before the Supreme Court, in which Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa has contended that the constitutionality of the 1974 Indo Sri Lankan agreement over ceding Katchatheevu islet to the neighbouring Island, should not be treated as a settled matter.