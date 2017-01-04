AIADMK’s Dalit representatives deny unease over Sasikala’s rise

A cross-section of elected representatives belonging to the Scheduled Caste in the ruling AIADMK says there are no signs of unease within its ranks over the appointment of V.K. Sasikala, who belongs to the dominant intermediate community, as general secretary of the party.

There have been reports in the media that the Dalits are feeling left out in the scheme of things of the party even though the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes constitute the largest group among various communities in the party with 32 MLAs. Two Ministers – V. Saroja and V.M. Rajalakshmi – and Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal belong to this community.

In contrast, as many as nine of the 20 members belonging to the Mukkulathors (Thevar) are ministers, and five out of 28 Gounder MLAs are in the Cabinet.

Asked about this, P. Venugopal, AIADMK Parliamentary Party leader in the Lok Sabha, claimed there were no differences among the Dalits within the AIADMK over Ms. Sasikala’s leadership.

“We remain united and will work together. There is no scope for any feelings along caste lines,” he insisted.

K. Kathirkamu, elected from Periyakulam and former Dean of the Theni Medical College, said he was able to win the Assembly polls with the support of all communities in the constituency.

“The people had voted for ‘Two Leaves’ and Amma [Jayalalithaa]. It is my duty to safeguard the party and that is the feeling among all of us,” he contended.

T.A. Elumalai, elected from Poonnamallee, said Ms. Sasikala had been a confidante of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for long.

“We view her as her legitimate successor,” he added. He expressed the hope that Ms. Sasikala would follow the path of the former Chief Minister in protecting the interests of the community.

Sasikala meets Mutt head

AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala met Ahobila Mutt’s Jeeyar Ranganatha Yatindra Mahadesikan at the Sri Vedanta Desika Hall in Mylapore on Tuesday.

The 46th pontiff of the mutt is on a visit to the city.

Ms. Sasikala, who was on a personal visit, came to the mutt around 9.10 p.m. and interacted with the Jeeyar for over 20 minutes. She is learnt to have sought his blessings.