A valuable lesson in radiation

2016 marked the 121st year of the discovery of X-rays by Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen in 1895. On Tuesday, when the International Day of Radiology was observed, it was time to take a look at various aspects surrounding radiation, including its safety for patients and healthcare workers.

At Christian Medical College (CMC), here, the departments of Radiology, Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine put up an exhibition that traced the history of X-rays and also touched upon basic safety standards for healthcare workers and modern technology in radiology, radiotherapy and nuclear medicine.

“This year, the International Day of Radiology has the theme of ‘breast imaging’. It is dedicated to early diagnosis of cancer using X-ray. The emphasis is on creating awareness of screening modalities for early diagnosis,” said Roshan S. Livingstone, professor of Department of Radiology, CMC.

One of the stalls dealt with radiation safety training for patients, healthcare staff and students. On display was a banner on pregnancy and medical radiation. It put forth a basic safety measure that the staff should be informed if a woman is pregnant or thinks she could be before an X-ray or nuclear medicine procedure.

He pointed out that patients should be aware that only one person should be inside an X-ray room at a time. Crowding should be avoided.

‘Adequate shielding must’

“Protection of staff is important. The time, distance and shielding are key factors. This is called as occupational hazard. For instance, persons working in cath labs require adequate shielding,” he explained.

Radiation workers also wear Thermoluminescent Dosimeter badges. This measures the level of exposure to radiation and is sent for reading once in three months, Dr. Livingstone added.

CMC had about 800 radiation users that included radiation workers, doctors and operation theatre staff, he noted. “We want to bring awareness on the importance of training radiation users as per the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers. They need to undergo training once in a year,” he said.

Another stall shed light on the advances in radiotherapy for cancer treatment. This included image-guided radiotherapy. It also looked at proton therapy, which is one type of radiation. In proton therapy, the normal tissues of a cancer patient are spared well than in X-rays and gamma radiation. Another stall dealt with nuclear medicine and measurement devices.

Sunil Chandy, director of CMC, M.J. Srinivasan, president of Indian Radiological Imaging Association, Vellore sub-chapter, Shyam, head of Radiology and Selvamoni, head of Radiotheraphy were present.