A sparkling gesture ends

For four Deepavalis, families from two hamlets on the banks of 315-acre S. Periyapalayam irrigation tank did not burst a cracker. Responding to the appeal of bird watchers, they sacrificed the festive sparkle for the sake of hundreds of migratory birds that flocked the tank. Well, that was until the Deepavali of 2015.

This year, the cracker blasts were back, disappointing nature activists and bird lovers. The reason cited was that there was very little water in the tank and very few birds showed up. In turn, this was blamed on the slow work by the Public Works Department in rejuvenating the tank and renovating the sluices and bunds.

Though the works were taken up in March 2015, and were to end in three months, before the migratory season of the birds began in September, these were yet to be completed. Only very few migratory birds visited the tank this year, as against the thousands belonging to almost 110 species that turned the place a bird watcher’s delight every year.

Nature activists did not completely justify the reason cited by the families. They, however, blamed the slow pace of works to rejuvenate the tank.

Even though this could not be justified, the delayed execution of works too has to take the blame, said president of Nature Society of Tirupur K. Ravindaran. “This wasted our long years of efforts in convincing the people against the use of crackers and they agreed only for the sake of the birds that usually prefer tranquil atmosphere”, he said.