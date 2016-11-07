A run to felicitate Mariyappan

People from various walks of life participated in the 10-km State level marathon held in the city on Sunday.

The event was organised by the Salem Best Educational Trust to felicitate T. Mariyappan, gold medal winner in the high jump event in the recent Rio Paralympics. V. Sampath, District Collector, and Sanjay Kumar, Commissioner of Police, flagged off the marathon from the Golden Gates Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Yercaud foothills. The participants covered Hasthampatti road, Cherry road, and Sundar Lodge before culminating at Mahatma Gandhi stadium.

Nagesh of Coimbatore won the marathon and he was given a cash award of Rs. 30,000. S. Manikandan of Villupuram finished second to get Rs. 20,000. The third prize of Rs. 10,000 went to M. Vadivel of Edappadi in Salem district. Mr. Mariyappan gave away prizes to the winners.