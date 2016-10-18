A garland of grievances

V. Appadurai (40), a florist with physical disability from Chinnamelarapatti under Kundadam block, was the centre of attraction at the Tirupur Collectorate on Monday as he came up with an innovative way of representing his grievance of not able to obtain a bank loan.

Mr. Appadurai was trying in vain for the last many years to get institutional credit to set up a flower shop at his native village.

On Monday, he made garlands in front of the officials to ‘convince’ them of his skills and then submitted the petition along with them to district administration asking for an intervention to get a bank loan.

“Due to my physical restrictions and ageing, I have been finding it increasingly difficult to continue with the door-to-door sale of garlands and other items made of flowers. This was the reason that I was knocking at the doors of the banks and various officials to get a loan,” Mr. Appadurai told The Hindu .

According to him, an earlier petition given to the Collector and other senior officials did not yield any result.

He now hopes that the district administration would help him now.