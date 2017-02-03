A distraught well owner

A young widow Roja whose well the elephant had slipped into was perhaps as distraught as the elephant. The well that was to be dredged to rescue the elephant was dug up by her husband’s grandfather.

The 50 cents of land, on which the well was dug, relied on water from the well as and when the rains filled it up or the water got pumped in from the lake. Roja had already had sunk three bore wells, and all of them had run dry leaving her burdened with a bank loan of ₹3 lakh. “See the pumping room, and seeing the dry bore wells, what will I do with my three little daughters without the well or the farm. Why can’t they use a rope to lift up the elephant?” she asked.

The public had good reason to resist. Just 10 days ago, Nanjundar, a farmer in the nearby village in Muthamatty had died in an accident. Eight years ago, an elephant had fallen into his well, and the well was similarly dredged. The Dalit farmer was given no compensation and he had no means to pursue his demand, said a relative of Roja. Last week, Nanjundar died in an accident. That experience gave enough ammunition to the locals who alleged official apathy, when it came to assessment and claims.

However, as the elephant struggled, Roja gently craned over and sighed looking at the restlessness of the elephant.