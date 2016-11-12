A day of serpentine queues, worried minds

Friday saw hundreds of anxious faces waiting in serpentine queues outside banks and ATMs to exchange their Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes and withdraw cash for their day-to-day use.

For the second day in a row, banks and post offices witnessed heavy rush of people frantically waiting to get the demonetised currencies exchanged.

The plight of Chakravarthy of Jharkhand summed up the effect of demonetisation on people. He had come to Vellore almost 15 days ago for the treatment of his mother at a private hospital here.

“My mother has been discharged from the hospital. I was supposed to leave for Jharkhand on Friday but had to cancel my trip as I do not have money to return home,” he said.

Long wait

He, like many others, waited at an ATM centre since 6 a.m. but had to return empty-handed due to unavailability of cash. A number of ATM centres were closed during the day.

Many waited in the long queues on the roads outside banks for at least three to four hours to get the notes exchanged.

Some of them, especially those from other States, were worried about not having sufficient money to meet their daily expenses such as for food and travel.

An official of a nationalised bank said they were receiving the new Rs. 2,000 notes and will start distribution through the bank’s branches on Saturday, while the new Rs. 500 notes are yet to come.

For the second consecutive day, many post offices were flooded by people. In fact, the Vellore postal division saw deposition of Rs. 7 crore by postal savings account holders on Thursday alone.

“On Friday, the Head Post Office, Vellore, alone received deposits to the tune of Rs. 95 lakh. We received cash of more than Rs. 50 lakh from a bank. This was used for exchanging notes from people for up to Rs. 4,000 and withdrawal for up to Rs. 10,000 by savings account holders,” an official said.

The Head Post Office and sub post offices will function on November 13 to enable public to exchange Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, according to a press release from the superintendent of Vellore postal division. For further details, persons can contact phone number 94438 65288.

Collector’s advice

Collector S.A. Raman issued a press release advising people not to panic and utilise the services of banks in a phased manner based on genuine needs.

He said that the public can deposit any amount in the denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 to their respective bank accounts till December 31, 2016 as per the directions of Reserve Bank of India.

Exchange of currency is permissible up to Rs. 4,000 per individual. There was no restriction for banking transactions through cheque/electronic mode, the release said.

