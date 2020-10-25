9th extension for Arumughaswamy Commission

CHENNAI

25 October 2020 02:36 IST

Panel was formed to inquire into the death of Jayalalithaa

The Justice (Retd.) A. Arumughaswamy Commission has been granted yet another extension by the Tamil Nadu government. This is the ninth extension given to the Commission that was formed to inquire into the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The Commission was set up with a mandate to complete its proceedings within three months. However, it was given periodic extensions. Presently, the proceedings have been held up due to a litigation.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who had demanded that a Commission of inquiry be set up to probe Jayalalithaa’s death, had also sought several adjournments to appear before the Commission.

Advertising

Advertising