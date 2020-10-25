Tamil Nadu

9th extension for Arumughaswamy Commission

The Justice (Retd.) A. Arumughaswamy Commission has been granted yet another extension by the Tamil Nadu government. This is the ninth extension given to the Commission that was formed to inquire into the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The Commission was set up with a mandate to complete its proceedings within three months. However, it was given periodic extensions. Presently, the proceedings have been held up due to a litigation.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who had demanded that a Commission of inquiry be set up to probe Jayalalithaa’s death, had also sought several adjournments to appear before the Commission.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 25, 2020 2:37:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/9th-extension-for-arumughaswamy-commission/article32938713.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY