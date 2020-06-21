Tamil Nadu

₹99.5 lakh hawala money seized in Mannady

Special Correspondent Chennai 21 June 2020 14:32 IST
Updated: 21 June 2020 14:32 IST

Police intercepted a two-wheeler rider and seized the cash

The police seized ₹99.5 lakh, suspected to be hawala money, from a man in Mannady on Saturday evening.

According to the police, they intercepted a two-wheeler rider who was moving around flouting lockdown rules on Jules Road-Prakasam Salai junction.

As the man gave evasive replies, the police checked the vehicle and found bundles of cash. The rider was identified as Sahib, 35, of Mannadi and he reportedly told that a businessman had asked him to wait at Thayappa Mudali street.

Advertising
Advertising

He claimed that while waiting, some unidentified men approached him and asked him to give the cash to the businessman.

The cash will be handed over to the Income Tax department for investigation.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
crime
Read more...