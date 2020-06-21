₹99.5 lakh hawala money seized in Mannady

The police seized ₹99.5 lakh, suspected to be hawala money, from a man in Mannady on Saturday evening.
According to the police, they intercepted a two-wheeler rider who was moving around flouting lockdown rules on Jules Road-Prakasam Salai junction.
As the man gave evasive replies, the police checked the vehicle and found bundles of cash. The rider was identified as Sahib, 35, of Mannadi and he reportedly told that a businessman had asked him to wait at Thayappa Mudali street.
He claimed that while waiting, some unidentified men approached him and asked him to give the cash to the businessman.
The cash will be handed over to the Income Tax department for investigation.
