99 organisers, 110 cooks to be recruited for noon meal centres in Virudhunagar

Applications can be submitted until October 3, a statement from the Virudhunagar Collector said

The Virudhunagar district administration has invited applications from eligible women candidates to fill up 99 posts of organisers and 110 posts of cooks at noon meal centres in schools under the Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Nutritious Meals Scheme.

Applications for both the posts mentioning the name of noon meal centre of the school should be submitted in person at the respective Panchayat Union Offices or municipal offices during office hours, till October 3.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, said that communal rotation would be implemented with the entire district taken as a single unit. This is not applicable for government-aided schools run by minorities.

Candidates with disabilities should submit copy of their national identity card.

Organiser

While the educational qualification for the post is a pass in class 10 for all categories, Scheduled Caste candidates are eligible even with failure in class 8 class.

Cook

Failure in class 8 for general and SC candidates and knowledge of reading and writing for ST candidates.

Age

For general and SC candidates, the eligibility is between 21 years and 40 years as on September 25, 2020. For ST candidates, it is 18 years to 40 and for widows and for destitute women, it is between 20 years and 40 years. The age eligibility range is 21 years and 43 years for candidates with disabilities.

Other eligibilities

The residence of the candidate should be within three km from the school. The candidate should be able to maintain the accounts of noon meal centre. 25% of the posts have been reserved for widows and destitute women. .

The applications should contain name, full address, and have attested photocopies of educational certificates, proof of age, community certificate, family card and nativity certificate.

Interviews for the posts would be conducted as per the government guidelines and based on merit, the Collector said.