99 nominations received for Tamil Nadu urban local body elections

During the first two days of the filing of nominations for ordinary elections to urban local bodies, 99 nominations were received, the State Election Commission said.

Twenty-two nominations were received for corporation ward member posts, 30 for municipality ward members and 47 for town panchayat ward members till Saturday.

A total of 12,838 posts, including 1,374 corporation ward members, 3,843 municipality ward members and 7,621 town panchayat ward members, will be filled through the February 19 polls. The TNSEC also announced that if those holding posts in rural local bodies filed their nominations to contest in urban local bodies, provisions were available in the relevant Act to take action towards their disqualification from their old posts, irrespective of whether they secure a win in the urban local body polls.

An official release said the undertaking provided by such candidates about their place of residence in their affidavits accompanying their nomination papers would be considered under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994, and if it is established that the candidate doesn't reside in that place, they would be summarily disqualified from their old posts.

As Inspectors of Village Panchayats, Collectors would initiate necessary action in this regard, it said.