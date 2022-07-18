987 out of over 11,000 private schools in Tamil Nadu remain shut following Kallakurichi violence

Their associations called for one-day closure to condemn vandalisation

Out of the 11, 335 private schools in Tamil Nadu, 987 remained shut on Monday after their associations across the State called for a one-day closure of their institutions to condemn the violence at Kallakurichi.

Violence and vandalisation of property took place on Sunday on a private school campus in Kallakurichi where a Class XII student was found dead last week.

Data released by the Directorate of Matriculation schools showed that 89% of 4,445 matriculation schools, 95% of 5,296 nursery and primary schools and 86% of 1,371 CBSE schools were functioning.

In Kallakurichi district, 153 schools out of the 167 schools remained open. Private schools across the State which were closed to participate in the protest as announced by their associations are expected to resume functioning on Tuesday. In Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai,Thoothukudi, Villupuram, and Virudhunagar, all matriculation, nursery and primary schools, and CBSE schools remained open.

A senior official from the Directorate of Matriculation Schools said that at the district level, Chief Educational Officers would ask the schools which did not function today for an explanation. “Based on this, we will then decide if any action is to be taken,” he said.