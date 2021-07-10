Tamil NaduCUDDALORE 10 July 2021 01:48 IST
Comments
98 test positive in Cuddalore
Updated: 10 July 2021 01:49 IST
Cuddalore district reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 98 new cases on Friday, taking the district’s tally to 58,763.
A 60-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man died of the viral infection, taking the toll to 781.
The district saw 57,015 recoveries and 868 active cases.
62 cases in Villupuram
In Villupuram district, 62 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 43,013.
Kallakurichi district reported 80 new cases, taking the tally to 27,879.
More In Puducherry Tamil Nadu
Read more...