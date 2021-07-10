98 test positive in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

10 July 2021 01:48 IST

Cuddalore district reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 98 new cases on Friday, taking the district’s tally to 58,763.

A 60-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man died of the viral infection, taking the toll to 781.

The district saw 57,015 recoveries and 868 active cases.

Advertising

Advertising

62 cases in Villupuram

In Villupuram district, 62 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 43,013.

Kallakurichi district reported 80 new cases, taking the tally to 27,879.