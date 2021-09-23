Tamil Nadu

97,831 nominations received for rural local body elections

Tamil Nadu State Election Commission on Wednesday said a total of 97,831 nominations have been received for rural local body elections to elect Village Panchayat Ward member, Village Panchayat President, Village Union Ward member and District Panchayat Ward member across nine newly carved out districts.

The local body elections will be held on October 6 and October 9 in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppathur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.

A press release from the Tamil Nadu Election Commission said that 72,071 candidates for Village Panchayat Ward Member, 15,967 candidates for Village Panchayat President, 8,671 candidates for Panchayat Union Ward Member and 1,122 candidates for District Panchayat Ward Member have filed nominations between September 15 and September 22.


