96% pass in Tamil Nadu Plus one examinations

Students recorded a pass percentage of 96.04% in the Plus one exams, the highest since the exams were introduced three years ago for State board schools.

Nearly 8.15 lakh school students had taken up the exams in March and the results were announced on Friday morning.

Coimbatore recorded the highest pass percentage with 98.10% followed by Virudhunagar and Erode at 97.90% and 97.51% respectively.

Following the national lockdown due to COVID-19 in March, the last Plus one exam was cancelled for the students. Initially the DGE had scheduled for it to be held at a later date but this was subsequently cancelled. The students were awarded marks based on their quarterly and half-yearly exams for the final papers that they missed.

Of the 7,248 higher secondary schools that had students take up the exam, 2,716 schools recorded a 100% pass percentage. 92.71 percentage of government schools had all students clearing the exams.

Students were sent their results through SMS and could also access the results on www.dge1.tn.nic.in , www.dge2.tn.nic.in or www.tnresults.nic.in.

Re-exam results

The plus 2 results for students who had missed their final plus 2 exam in March and had to take up the exam on July 27 were announced as well.

Of the 147 school candidates who took up the final exam, 92 passed the final paper and 30 students cleared all subjects. While 372 private candidates took up the final paper, 180 candidates cleared it and 63 candidates passes all the subjects.