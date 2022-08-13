96% of drug cases end with no conviction: Anbumani

‘Policemen helping drug peddlers must be suspended’

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
August 13, 2022 21:09 IST

Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday asked how the State could get rid of drug menace when 96% of drug cases end with no conviction. He said the police officials directly or indirectly responsible for helping drug peddlers should be suspended and replaced by talented officials.

In a statement, he pointed out that in a total of 102 cases related to drugs in Chennai between August 2020 and 2022, only four cases were solved, and 10 persons were convicted. “More than 200 persons accused in the rest of 98 cases have been released. This is a terrible example,” he said. He added that the steps taken by the police against drug-related crimes were ineffective and drug peddlers that they arrested simply got replaced by others.

“What is more shocking is that the police officials themselves have become hostile witnesses in many cases. The police have been responsible for criminals being relieved from these cases. How can drugs be removed from the society if the police are siding with the drug peddlers?” Dr. Anbumani asked.

