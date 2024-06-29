GIFT a SubscriptionGift
95 notorious prohibition offenders detained under Goondas Act this year, says T.N. Chief Minister

A total of 4,968 cases were booked and 4,959 persons arrested for indulging in distillation, and 1,48,094 litres of illicit arrack was destroyed this year till May 31

Published - June 29, 2024 12:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 4,968 cases were booked and 4,959 persons arrested for indulging in distillation, and 1,48,094 litres of illicit arrack was destroyed this year till May 31, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin informed the Assembly on Friday. A total of 95 notorious prohibition offenders were detained under the Goondas Act till May this year.

In 2023, 12,868 cases were booked, 12,856 distillers arrested, and 5,54,618 litres of illicit arrack destroyed, he said, while listing out the steps taken for elimination of illicit distillation. A total of 306 notorious prohibition offenders were also detained under the Goondas Act in 2023, the Police Department’s policy note tabled in the House said.

As for the drive against drugs, the Chief Minister said the police had registered 1,068 cases, arrested 1,651 accused persons, and seized 129 vehicles and over 2,700 kg of ganja in 2023.

“During 2023-2024, 1,330 accused persons were detained under the Goondas Act, which includes eight bootleggers, nine cyber law offenders, 252 drug offenders, 788 history-sheeters, 230 property offenders, 27 immoral trafficking offenders, nine sexual offenders, and five black market sellers. Two persons were also detained under the National Security Act.”

