944 homeless persons rescued

63 have been reunited with their family, says Shankar Jiwal

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Tuesday said over 944 persons were rescued under “Kaaval Karangal”, an initiative which was launched to rescue abandoned or homeless persons. The State Bank of India, Chennai Circle, donated a rescue vehicle to “Kaaval Karangal”. The initiative was started by Greater Chennai Police last March with an objective to extend support to the homeless and uncared for citizens.

The keys of the vehicle were handed over by R. Radhakrishna, chief general manager, SBI Chennai Circle, to Mr. Jiwal in the presence of Vinod Jaiswal, general manager and other senior officials from the police department and the bank.

After flagging off the vehicle, the Commissioner said: “So far, 944 homeless or uncared persons were rescued under the initiative and 691 of them were sheltered in care homes. As many as 63 were reunited with their families and 60 are being given psychological treatment at the hospitals. Over 130 who died were given a decent burial.”