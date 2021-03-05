93 history-sheeters in Cuddalore arrested in run-up to TN Assembly polls

CUDDALORE

05 March 2021 11:44 IST

The police have also identified 178 vulnerable and critical locations across the district

The Cuddalore district police have arrested 93 history-sheeters and trouble-mongers to prevent any untoward incidents in the run-up to the Assembly elections to nine assembly segments in Cuddalore district.

The police identified the history-sheeters and trouble-mongers during a special drive on March 3 and 4.

“Of them 49 were detained under preventive sections including the Criminal Law Amendment Act (CLA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while the remaining 44 were bound over under Section 110 of the CrPC for peaceful conduct of elections,” Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said.

Police claimed the trouble-mongers and dossier criminals may commit offences during the elections. They have been detained as a preventive measure.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at all the nine border check posts with neighbouring the Union Territory and other districts to prevent liquor smuggling, flow of cash and entry of rowdy elements into the district.

The police have identified 178 vulnerable and critical locations across the district. The assessment is still under way and the numbers may change, an officer said.