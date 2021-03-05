93 history-sheeters in Cuddalore arrested in run-up to TN Assembly polls

The Cuddalore district police have arrested 93 history-sheeters and trouble-mongers to prevent any untoward incidents in the run-up to the Assembly elections to nine assembly segments in Cuddalore district.
The police identified the history-sheeters and trouble-mongers during a special drive on March 3 and 4.
“Of them 49 were detained under preventive sections including the Criminal Law Amendment Act (CLA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while the remaining 44 were bound over under Section 110 of the CrPC for peaceful conduct of elections,” Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said.
Police claimed the trouble-mongers and dossier criminals may commit offences during the elections. They have been detained as a preventive measure.
Meanwhile, security has been tightened at all the nine border check posts with neighbouring the Union Territory and other districts to prevent liquor smuggling, flow of cash and entry of rowdy elements into the district.
The police have identified 178 vulnerable and critical locations across the district. The assessment is still under way and the numbers may change, an officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath